Which Oakland A's have also played for Miami Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

On July 26, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Starling Marte: An accomplished outfielder known for his speed and hitting ability, Marte joined the Marlins in 2020 after several successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was later traded to the Athletics in 2021.

Vin Mazzaro: A right-handed pitcher, Mazzaro spent three seasons with the Athletics (2009-2011), showing flashes of talent in their rotation. He later played for the Marlins in 2015, contributing as a depth pitcher.

Billy McMillon: McMillon played for Oakland from 1996 to 1997, displaying a mix of power and speed in his game. He had a short stint with Miami in 2001, providing outfield depth and a veteran presence.

Jim Mecir: A reliable right-handed reliever, Mecir played for the Athletics from 1998 to 2001, excelling in a setup role out of their bullpen. He later joined the Marlins in 2005, contributing as a key reliever during their championship-winning season.

Dan Meyer: A left-handed pitcher, Meyer was part of Oakland's organization from 2004 to 2007, showing promise as a starter and reliever. He was later traded to Miami in 2007.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 26: Other Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins players

Eric Ludwick: A right-handed pitcher, Ludwick played for Oakland from 1996 to 1998, displaying decent control on the mound. He later joined Miami in 1999, where he contributed as a middle reliever before retiring from professional baseball.

Jesús Luzardo: A promising young left-handed pitcher, Luzardo began his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics in 2019. He was later traded to the Miami Marlins in 2021, adding depth to their pitching rotation.

John Mabry: An outfielder and first baseman, Mabry spent two stints with the Athletics (1994-1996 and 2003-2005), providing versatility and a solid bat off the bench. He briefly played for the Marlins in 1998, offering veteran leadership during his time there.

Dave Magadan: A skilled third baseman, Magadan played for Oakland from 1997 to 1998, bringing a reliable glove and consistent hitting. He joined Miami in 1998, contributing as a valuable utility infielder and pinch hitter.

Ron Mahay: A left-handed pitcher, Mahay had a brief stint with the Athletics in 2002, adding depth to their bullpen. He later played for the Marlins in 2007, contributing as a situational reliever.

