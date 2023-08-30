Which Padres players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 30

The August 30 MLB Immaculate Grid has asked users to guess the players who have represented both the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds. With only one guess per cell, the fans must accurately fill in each to get an immaculate score.

To answer a cell in today's 3x3 puzzle, the fans have to come up with one of the 126 players who have played for both franchises.

The most popular answer has been Wil Myers. It is not a surprise since he moved to the Cincinnati Reds in 2023. He played over 888 games for the San Diego Padres between 2015 to 2022 before joining the Reds. Myers was an All-Star in 2016 whilst playing for the Padres.

Through his 8-year career with the Padres, he maintained an OPS of .781. This year he has played 37 games for the Reds, hitting only 24 times.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 30: Other Padres and Reds players

Puerto Rican catcher Benito Santiago has also played for both teams. The five-time All-Star won Rookie of the Year in 1986, playing for the Padres. He continued to dominate as he won three Golden Gloves and four Silver Sluggers. In over 786 games that Santiago played for the Padres, he averaged an OPS of 0.705. He joined the Reds in 1995 and again in 2000, with each stint being only a year long.

2001 World Series winner Reggie Sanders played for 8 years in the Reds uniform. He was an All-Star in 1995 with the Reds but would only win the World Series in 2001 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has an OPS of .829 throughout his stint as a Reds player. He joined the Padres for a year in 1999.

Pitcher Dave Tomlin lent his left hand to both teams for a considerable period of time. He joined Cincinnati as a rookie in 1972 before being traded to the Padres in 1974. His 5-year stint with the Reds saw him maintain an ERA of 4.64. After moving to the Padres, he played for four years with them, with an ERA of 3.28. But it is with the Reds that he gave his best season with an ERA of 2.62 in 1979.

Some other players that have played for both teams as well:

Brett Boone

Bobby Tolan

Carmelo Martinez

Bip Roberts

Damian Jackson

Ryan Ludwick

To find out all 126 Immaculate Grid answers, fans can visit the Baseball Reference website. It provides information on all the players who have represented both franchises.