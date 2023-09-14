Which Padres players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14

In the September 14 edition of the Immaculate Grid trivia game, baseball fans were asked to name a former San Diego Padres player who won a Gold Glove with the organization.

Overall, 11 different Friars have had the honor of receiving a Gold Glove Award.

The first member of the franchise to achieve the feat was back in 1979. The most recent player to do it was just last year.

Only one pitcher in the team's history has won the prestigious award.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14: Which Padres players have won a Gold Glove?

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham runs the bases after a home run against the Houston Astros

Tony Gwynn would have been the obvious choice. The outfielder spent his entire 20-year career in San Diego and was known as one of the top all-around players in the league. Between 1982 and 2001, he went on to win a franchise-record five Gold Gloves.

Outfielder Dave Winfield was the first player in the club's history to win the prize. He won two Gold Gloves (1979, 1980) with the Padres before being traded to the New York Yankees and becoming the highest-paid player in the majors.

Shortstop Ozzie Smith is remembered for his memorable 15 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, but many forget he began his career in San Diego. Smith won two of his 13 Gold Gloves with the Friars. He currently ranks third all-time in the MLB Gold Glove list.

Steve Finley is another player some fans would have missed out on. The outfielder spent just three seasons with the club, winning two Gold Gloves between 1995-1996.

Ken Caminiti would have been another great shout. He won three Gold Gloves with the organization between 1995-1997.

One name many fans may have forgotten was Greg Maddux. The righty pitcher holds the MLB record with 18 Gold Gloves but won just one of those with San Diego at the end of his career.

The most recent player to win the award with the Padres was Trent Grisham in 2022.

Benito Santiago, Mike Cameron, Adrian Gonzalez, and Chase Headley are the other players who won the award with San Diego.