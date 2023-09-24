Which Phillies players have a 100+ RBI season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of four teams featured on the Sept. 24 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘100+ RBI season’ landmark in one of the intersections.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one Phillies player, current or former, who has accumulated 100 RBIs or more in one season.

"Immaculate Grid 175 #immaculategrid" - Immaculate Grid

Only 32 players in Phillies’ franchise history have managed to accomplish this feat. Some of those names managed to do so very recently.

However, if you are struggling, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 24: Which Phillies players have a 100+ RBI season?

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber notched his 100th RBI of the season last night. In doing so. Only two days prior, teammate Nick Castellanos had crossed the same milestone.

Hence, they are both eligible for this intersection. Schwarber and Castellanos are the first Phillies pair to each have 100+ RBIs in a season since Ryan Howard and Chase Utley in 2008.

"Kyle Schwarber got his 100th RBI last night. Kyle and Nick Castellanos are the first pair of Phils to each have 100+ RBIs in a season since Ryan Howard and Chase Utley in 2008." - John Clark

Howard and Utley have 10 100+ RBI seasons between them - six in a row for Howard between 2006 and 11, while Utley had four on the trot between 2005 and 08. They are also excellent shouts for this intersection.

However, the most obvious answer, and the people’s choice for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, seems to be none other than Bryce Harper. At the time of writing, 27% of players have gone with the 2x NL MVP. Harper notched 114 RBIs during the 2019 season.

Some other possible answers include:

Bobby Abreu

Pat Burrell

Jim Thome

Scott Rolen

Rico Brogna

Darren Daulton

Juan Samuel

Mike Schmidt

Greg Luzinski

Bill White

Del Ennis

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.