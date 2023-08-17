Which Phillies players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are bitter rivals right now. Atlanta lost in the NLDS to Philadelphia last year as the Fightin' Phils charged all the way to the World Series. Despite the bad blood, several players have crossed the rivalry lines. Your task for the MLB Immaculate Grid is to determine who did so.

Julio Franco is more known for playing in the American League than the National, but he played for both the Braves and Phillies. He debuted in 1982 with Philadelphia, only playing there briefly. Then, in 2001, he started a five-year stint with Atlanta.

At the time of writing, Franco was used by just 2% of players, so this is a rare answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17: Which Phillies players have also played for the Braves?

Here are some other options for this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid:

Jose Bautista (played for both squads in 2018)

Johan Camargo (2017-2021 with ATL, 2022 with PHI)

Phil Gosselin (2013-2022 with ATL, 2019-2020 with PHI)

Brad Hand (20223 with ATL, 2022 with PHI)

Brad Hand played for the Phillies and Braves

Cole Hamels is an excellent answer here. He spent a lot of time with the Phillies as an iconic member of their staff from 2006-2015. In 2020, he suited up for the Braves and made himself a good answer for today's Grid.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a database of every single player to play for the Braves and Phillies. This can help your rarity score tremendously.