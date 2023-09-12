Which Phillies players have also played for the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

The Philadelphia Phillies have been paired with the New York Mets in one of the intersections of the Sept. 12 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score in today’s puzzle will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams in their career.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the Phillies and Mets over the decades, with 147 players having proudly donned both uniforms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If you are struggling with this intersection, fear not. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12: Which Phillies players have also played for the Mets?

The people’s choice for the Phillies - Mets intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Lenny Dykstra. At the time of writing, 17% of participants have opted for the former center fielder.

Dykstra played five seasons for the Mets (1985-89) and was a member of their 1986 World Series-winning championship squad. He went on to sign for the Phillies and spent eight seasons with the franchise.

Taijuan Walker is another good shout for the intersection. The right-hander spent two seasons with the Mets after joining them ahead of the 2021 campaign. Last offseason, Walker penned a four-year deal with the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard is another valid answer for this intersection. Currently a free agent, Syndergaard spent seven years with the Mets (2015-21) before brief spells with the Angels and Phillies in 2022 - spending half a season with either franchise.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Bobby Abreu

Bill Almon

Aaron Altherr

Marlon Anderson

Richie Ashburn

Luis Avilán

Wally Backman

Rod Barajas

Antonio Bastardo

José Bautista

Pedro Beato

Dennis Bennett

Gary Bennett

Dan Boitano

Toby Borland

Ricky Bottalico

Ed Bouchee

Larry Bowa

Rico Brogna

Jay Bruce

Marlon Byrd

Paul Byrd

Asdrúbal Cabrera

Miguel Cairo

José Cardenal

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.