Which Phillies players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 144th puzzle on Thursday, Aug. 24. The daily internet game expect players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Philadelphia Phillies player has also donned the jersey of the San Diego Padres.

Interestingly, there have been a total of 117 players who have played for both teams. One of the more recent players who ticks both categories is Jorge Alfaro.

Alfaro joined the Phillies in 2016 and played three seasons with the franchise. The catcher played 143 games and smashed 15 home runs for Philadelphia.

In 2022, Alfaro joined the Padres, playing one season with the team. During his sole season in San Diego, he played 82 games and racked up seven home runs.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 24: Other Phillies players who have also played for the Padres

Alex Arias

Arias joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 1998 and played three seasons with the team. He featured in 244 games and hit seven home runs during his time in Philadelphia.

In 2001, Arias signed for the San Diego Padres. He played one season with the franchise, playing in 70 games and blasting two home runs.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski spent five seasons with the Padres from 2015 to 2019. The outfielder played in 334 games and smashed eight homers.

He then joined the Phillies in 2021 and featured in 72 games for Philadelphia, firing one home run and adding five stolen bases.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the second row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.