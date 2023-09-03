Which Phillies players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams featured on the Sept. 3 MLB Immaculate Grid. In one of the intersections, they have been paired with the Gold Glove Award.

Therefore, participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has won at least one Gold Glove while playing for the Phillies.

"Immaculate Grid 154 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

This intersection might prove challenging, as only 20 players in Phillies’ franchise history have won the award.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3: Which Phillies players have won a Gold Glove?

The people’s choice for the Phillies - Gold Glove intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid seems to be Jimmy Rollins. According to Baseball Reference, 43% of participants have gone with the former shortstop.

Rollins spent 15 of his 17 seasons in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted him in the second round of the 1996 MLB Draft.

He went on to make his major league debut in 2000 and played a crucial role during the club’s 2008 World Series-winning campaign. A former NL MVP (2007), Rollins won four Gold Gloves (2007-09, 2012) during his tenure with the Phillies.

Former Phillies third baseman Plácido Polanco is another good shout for this intersection. Polanco had two separate stints with the Phillies (2002-05, 2010-12), winning one Gold Glove in 2011.

Former outfielder Shane Victorino also qualifies for this intersection. The two-time World Series champion spent eight seasons with the Phillies (2005-12), during which he won three Gold Gloves (2008-10).

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Bobby Shantz (1964)

Jim Kaat (1976-77)

Steve Carlton (1981)

Bob Boone (1978-79)

Mike Lieberthal (1999)

Bill White (1966)

Manny Trillo (1979; 1981-82)

Bobby Wine (1963)

Ruben Amaro Sr. (1964)

Larry Bowa (1972; 1978)

Mike Schmidt (1976-84; 1986)

Scott Rolen (1998; 2000-01)

Garry Maddox (1975-82)

Bobby Abreu (2005)

Aaron Rowand (2007)

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.