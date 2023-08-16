Which Pirates pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

The August 16 MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection between the Pittsburgh Pirates and ‘20+ Wins’ milestone. Fans hoping for an immaculate score will need to name one Pirates pitcher, current or former, who has collected 20 wins or more during a season.

At the time of writing, only 44% of participants have managed to get this intersection right in one go (according to Baseball Reference). The last Pirates pitcher to Hence, it could be trickier than it looks.

In total, 37 Pirates in history have won 20 or more games in a season, some of them even multiple times. This article will guide you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16: Which Pirates pitchers have recorded 20+ wins in a season?

A Pirates pitcher hasn’t won 20 games or more since 1991. Former two-time All-Star John Smiley won exactly 20 games for the Pirates during the 1991 season. He also won the NL Wins Leader title that year.

Former ace Doug Drabek collected 20 wins during the 1990 season. Just like Smiley, Drabek was crowned the NL Wins Leader that year, and also won the NL Cy Young award for his dominance on the mound.

1979 World Series winner John Candelaria is another possible answer. Candelaria won 23 games for the Pirates during the 1977 season.

Other possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Vern Law: 20 wins (1960)

Bob Friend: 22 wins (1958)

Murray Dickson: 20 wins (1951)

Rip Sewell: 21 wins (1944)

Ray Kremer: 20 wins (1930)

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.