Which Pirates players have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for baseball fans to put their knowledge to the test. Each day, the baseball reference-linked game comes out with a brand new puzzle,
The format that the Immaculate Grid follows is pretty simple. Users are presented with a 3 x 3 grid. To populate the nine squares, users have to take the listed clues into account. While team names are the most commonly given hints, sometimes a statistical value is listed.
On Sept. 20, the Immaculate Grid asked users to list the names of Pittsburgh Pirates players who have put up a 200 hit season. Let's examine some of the names to have accomplished the feat.
Pittsburgh Pirates players with 200 hit seasons | MLB Immaculate Grid September 20
Many baseball fans know the name Roberto Clemente. The Puerto Rican-born icon's deeds off the field were as well-known as his accomplishments in the box.
In 1960, his sixth season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Clemente hit .314/.357/.458 with 16 home runs and 94 RBIs and won the World Series. The next season, he posted a .358 average to win the NL batting title, registering 201 hits.
The 1966 MVP Award winner would surpass the 200-hit mark three more times. Well known for his charitable pursuits, Clemente expired in a 1972 plane crash in Puerto Rico. His posthumous Hall of Fame induction made him the first Latino ever placed in the hallowed halls of Cooperstown.
The most recent member of the Pirates to garner 200 hits is Freddie Sanchez. Sanchez, an infielder, won the 2006 NL batting title after registering a .344 figure to compliment his 200 hits that year. He won the 2010 World Series as a member of the San Francisco Giants before retiring the following season.
Two years earlier, shortstop Jack Wilson had a career season in his fourth season with the Pirates. He hit .308/.335/.459 that year, registering 201 hits and an NL-best 12 triples.
On account of that season, Wilson made the NL All-Star team and was awarded a Silver Slugger Award. Unfortunately, the magic of 2004 was never repeated, as Wilson would never bat over .300 again. He retired after hitting a mere .169 as a member of the 2012 Atlanta Braves.
Paul "Big Poison" Waner holds the single-season Pirates hit record. The right fielder played for them from 1926 to 1940.
As a 24-year old in 1927, Waner hit .380/.437/.549 with nine home runs and a league-best 131 RBIs. Additionally, his 237 hits and 18 triples were enough to help Waner win the NL MVP Award that year.
After retiring as a member of the New York Yankees in 1945, Waner was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1952.