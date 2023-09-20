Which Pirates players have a .300+ career batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Pittsburgh Pirates. They cross over with a unique square: a .300 career average. That is the mark of an elite hitter, and it's your job to say who was one for the Pirates. There are 109 possible answers, but a lot of them are players with low averages. There's no minimum to qualify for this one.

Honus Wagner is one of the best hitters in Pirates history, so he comes on this list. He had a career average of .328 and played for the Pirates from 1900 to 1917. Many players might have forgotten about Wagner since he played so long ago. At the time of writing, the hitter was used by 19% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20: Which Pirates players have a .300+ career batting average?

Roberto Clemente is one of the best hitters in MLB history, so he also has a career average of above .300 at .317. He played his entire career, spanning from 1955 to 1972, for the Pirates.

Roberto Clemente had a .300 career average for the Pirates

Here are the rest of the qualifying hitters who have over 6,000 plate appearances. In other words, these players would qualify to have a .300 batting average and didn't just go one for three in their only hitting game:

Paul Waner

Jake Beckley

Fred Clarke

Al Oliver

George Van Haltren

Joe Cronin

Stuffy McInnis

Billy Herman

Heinie Manush

Lloyd Waner

Pie Traynor

Patsy Donovan

Joe Kelley

Kiki Cuyler

Moises Alou

Arky Vaughan

Dixie Walker

Paul Hines

Bill Madlock

Chuck Klein

Deacon White

Steve Brodie

Ginger Beaumont

Babe Herman

Matty Alou

Freddie Lindstrom

Hank Greenberg

Any of these answers will work for today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Also read: Which Pirates players have also played with the Mariners?

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the grid. This article, and others like it, can help you find not only the correct answer, but perhaps a rare one to.