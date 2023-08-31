Which Pirates players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates are featured on today's MLB Immaculate Grid. In their sector, it is your job to determine who played for both of these teams. Fortunately, there have been 276 examples of this.

Perhaps the most notable example of this is Jesse Chavez. The veteran reliever has bounced around the league and been with a lot of teams, including the Braves on more than one occasion.

He's currently with them, and was with the Pirates in 2008 and 2009. At the time of writing, just 2% of people had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31: Which Pirates players have also played for the Braves?

Here are the other players who've played for the Pirates and Braves:

Jose Bautista (2004-2008 with PIT, 2018 with ATL)

Melky Cabrera (2019 with PIT, 2010 with ATL)

Trevor Cahill (2021 with PIT, 2015 with ATL)

Phil Gosselin (2013-2022 with ATL, 2017 with PIT)

David Ross (2005 with PIT, 2009-2012 with ATL)

All-Star closer Mark Melancon is another good answer. He played for the Pirates from 2013 to 2016. In 2019, he joined the Braves and played there until 2020.

Mark Melancon played for the Pirates and Braves

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a list of all 276 players who have played for these two teams. With that and this article, you'll be able to find the rarest answer for today's prompt.