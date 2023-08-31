Which Pirates players have also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

The August 31 MLB Immaculate Grid wants fans to identify players who have represented both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. The rules for the game are simple: up to nine guesses are allowed, and to get an immaculate score, enthusiasts must answer each cell correctly.

Fans have to come up with one of the 294 players who have played for both teams to answer one of the cells from today's puzzle.

The most popular answer presently is three-time All-Star Aramis Ramirez.

Ramirez debuted for the Pirates at age 20 in 1998, playing 615 games and maintaining an OPS of .744. However, Ramirez's performance drastically improved when he joined the Chicago Cubs in 2003. In his nine-year stay with the Cubs, he hit an OPS of .887 and 239 homers.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 31: Other Pirates and Cubs players

Three-time All-Star Bill Madlock also fits the bill for an MLB Immaculate Grid answer. He joined the Chicago Cubs in 1974 and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 1975.

Later, Madlock donned the Pirates jersey from 1979 for seven years and maintained a batting average of .297. He won the 1979 World Series for the Pirates as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles.

Catcher Jason Kendall is another player who has represented both franchises. The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut in a Pirates uniform in 1996. Playing 1252 games in seven years for the team, Kendall made All-Star thrice and had an OPS of .805.

He joined the Chicago Cubs in 2007 and played a mere 57 games. Kendall hit 47 times in that period with an OPS of .718.

Two-time Golden Glove winner Rick Reuschel joined the Cubs in 1972. He pitched 358 games for the Cubs and had an ERA of 3.50. In 1985, he left the Cubs and joined the Pittsburgh Pirates. During his three-year stint in Pittsburgh, Reuschel managed an ERA of 3.04 over 91 games played.

Some other players that have played for both teams as well:

Shawon Dunston

Frank Thomas

Trevor Williams

Kyle Farnsworth

Guy Bush

Terry Mulholland

To find out all the answers to today's MLB Immaculate Grid, fans can visit the Baseball Reference website. It lists all 249 players who have represented both franchises.