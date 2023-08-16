Which Pirates players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 16

It's a walk down memory lane for Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres fans on August 16, as the MLB Immaculate Grid features players who represented the two clubs during their careers.

A total of 115 players have played for the two clubs in the MLB, however, only 40% of people were able to correctly guess the answer to the puzzle.

While not the most famous baseball player from both these clubs, Rich Hill was the most common guess among players who got the answer for today's Immaculate Grid.

Hill received his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005 after he was signed by the club in the 2002 draft. He has represented 13 teams during his career so far, including three stints with the Boston Red Sox.

He was signed by the Pirates on a one-year deal earlier this year but was traded to the Padres at the trade deadline.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 16: Other Pirates and Padres players

Brian Giles: One of the most recognizable names among the Padres fans, Brian Giles, represented both teams during his 14-year-long stint in the Major League.

Giles made his MLB debut for the Cleaveland Indians in 1995 and moved to the Pirates after spending four years with the Indians. He registered a career-high 39 homers in his first season with the Pirates in 1999 and was rewarded with an All-Star appearance for his outstanding exploits.

He managed to rack up 35+ home runs in a season for four consecutive seasons with the Pirates before being traded to the Padres in 2003. Although his power-hitting abilities declined with age, Giles remained a dependable name for the Padres and announced his retirement after knee struggles in 2010.

Adam Frazier: The 31-year-old outfielder was signed by the Pirates in the 2013 draft, but had to wait until 2016 for his debut with the franchise.

Frazier was traded to the Padres in 2021, the year he made his first and only All-Star appearance. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners after a brief stint with the Padres and currently represents the Baltimore Orioles after signing with the club as a free agent in 2022.