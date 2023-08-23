Which Pirates players have also played for the Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

MLB Immaculate Grid publishes a new puzzle for baseball fans to delight in every day. Almost overnight, the Immaculate Grid has become one of baseball's hottest topics.

Typically, the grid features a 3 x 3 pattern. Users must consider the six clues given to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars. Usually, team names are given as clues, although sometimes a statistical value is used instead.

On August 23, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. Let's take a look at some of the top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 143. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox | MLB Immaculate Grid August 23

Pitcher Bronson Arroyo was selected in the 3rd round of the 1995 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After posting a dismal 5.44 ERA in his first three seasons in Steeltown, he was released. The Boston Red Sox would claim him in 2003. The next season, Arroyo made the jump the rotation, and posted a 4.03 ERA as the Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 seasons. In 2006, Arroyo was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, where he would go on to win a Gold Glove and become a Cy Young contender.

Expand Tweet

"July 24, 2004: Boston’s Bronson Arroyo plunks Alex Rodriguez, leading to a fight between A-Rod & Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek." - This Day in Sports Clips

It was a long road to MLB glory for reliever Mark Melancon. Despite being drafted in 2003, he did make his MLB debut for seven years. He appared in 41 nightmarish games for the 2012 Boston Red Sox, posting a 6.20 ERA. However, after he was claimed by the Pirates, his career began to take off. In 2013, Melancon was a first-time All-Star after pitching to a 1.39 ERA in 78 games. In 2015, Melancon's 51 saves led the league in the category.

Anyone who was watching the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 1980s will remember catcher Tony Pena. The Dominican hit .300/.326/.381 in 1981, finishing as the Rookie of the Year runner up. In 1983, he had a breakout season, hitting 15 home runs and 70 RBIs. A four-time Gold Glover, Pena was known for his signature catching squat, and went on to serve as the manager of the Kansas City Royals from 2002 to 2005.

Expand Tweet

"Tony Pena, circa 1982 @Pirates" - Vintage Jerseys and Hats

Brock Holt is our final entry for the August 23 Immaculate Grid. Holt, a utility infielder began his career with the 2012 Pittsburgh Pirates. While his impact on the team was neglible, he came alive after joining the Sox in 2013. However, despite an eighth-overall finish in Rookie of the Year voting as well as a subsequent All-Star nod would not be enough, and Holt never broke though as a top MLB name.