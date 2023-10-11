Which pitchers with 3000+ career strikeouts are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover of accolades. The MLB Hall of Fame is filled with great pitchers, but not a lot of them have recorded 3,000 strikeouts or more. In fact, only 14 possible answers to this exist.

Bob Gipson is a perfect answer for this prompt. The former St. Louis Cardinals ace was an easy Hall of Famer, and he recorded a total of 3117 strikeouts. At the time of writing, he had been used by just 7% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11: Which pitchers with 3000+ career strikeouts are in the Hall of Fame?

See here for other players who have 3,000 or more strikeouts in the baseball Hall of Fame:

Bery Blyleven, 3701 strikeouts

Steve Carlton, 4136 strikeouts

Fergie Jenkins, 3192 strikeouts

Walter Johnson, 3509 strikeouts

Greg Maddux, 3371 strikeouts

Pedro Martinez, 3154 strikeouts

Phil Niekro, 3342 strikeouts

Gaylord Perry, 3534 strikeouts

Nolan Ryan, 5714 strikeouts

Tom Seaver, 3640 strikeouts

John Smoltz, 3084 strikeouts

Don Sutton, 3574 strikeouts

Randy Johnson makes perfect sense for this, though he is a candidate for the sector that asks which Arizona Diamondbacks have earned 3,000 strikeouts. Nevertheless, he earned 4,875 strikeouts.

Randy Johnson is a Hall of Famer with well over 3000 strikeouts

Be sure to look at our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every topic, including the difficult ones like this, are covered every single day. With correct answers, you may even be able to lower your rarity score.

