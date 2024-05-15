Which Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has 10+ wins in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 15, 2024

Another edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid intrigued fans with its renowned series of puzzles. We have all the answers covered for ardent players of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers?

Former Cy Young winner David Price is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star spent two years with the Detroit Tigers before joining the Boston Red Sox, where he won his maiden World Series title in 2018.

Which Boston Red Sox player has a 6+ WAR season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and beloved former Red Sox star David Ortiz is one of the most obvious choices for this query due to his impeccable record with the team. The former World Series MVP achieved a 6+ WAR during the 2007 season.

Which Boston Red Sox pitcher has 10+ wins in an MLB season?

Another Boston Red Sox icon to feature in today's puzzle, Pedro Martinez, is the most popular choice among the players for this query. The iconic pitcher managed 10+ wins in a season on seven occasions.

Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers?

Former World Series winner Octavio Doter is the most popular name among the players for this particular puzzle. He had a brief stint with the Pirates before finishing his career with the Detroit Tigers.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates player has a 6+ WAR season?

Pirates fan-favorite and former MVP Andrew McCutchen is one of the best options for this query. The five-time All-Star registered his career-best WAR (7.8) during his MVP-winning campaign in 2013.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has 10+ wins in an MLB season?

While reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is renowned for his ongoing stint with the New York Yankees, fans often forget the ace pitcher's impeccable start with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cole registered 10+ wins in four of his five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers?

Five-time All-Star Torii Hunter represented the Minnesota Twins for most of his MLB career. The nine-time Gold Glove winner had a brief stint with the Detroit Tigers near the end of his career.

Which Minnesota Twins player has a 6+ WAR season?

Hall of Famer and Minnesota Twins legend Kirby Puckett is the most popular fan pick for this query. The two-time World Series winner accomplished his career-best WAR (7.1) during the 1992 season.

Which Minnesota Twins pitcher has 10+ wins in an MLB season?

Two-time Cy Young winner and one of the most prominent pitchers to have played for the Twins since the turn of the century, Johan Santana, is one of the best choices for this query. The four-time All-Star achieved this feat in five consecutive seasons for the Twins.

