Which players with 100+ RBIs in a season have also had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have had 100+ RBIs in a season and also players who have had 200+ hits in a season.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a 200+ hits season, while the final clue along the vertical plane is a 100+ RBIs season in the MLB. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of players who have had both 200+ hits and 100+ in a single season.

While there are several players in the history of the league who has achieved the two feats in a single season, the most recent player to do so is Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devers started his major league career with the Red Sox in 2017 and was a World Series champion by 2018. In 2019, finished the season with 201 hits and 115 RBIs, putting him among the people who achieved both 100+ RBIs and 200+ hits in a single season.

Other names that would be the correct answer to the grid include Mookie Betts, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols and Derek Jeter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis This season might’ve sucked, but I’ll remember 2019 as the year that Rafael Devers went from being a boy to a young man. pic.twitter.com/Jq45TsgjGT

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Mookie Betts says that in 2015 he reached out to Pedey for an advice, Pedey told him that if he wanted to be an elite hitter his whole Career, he had to drive in and score 200+ per year. Ever since;



2015: 77 RBI, 92 R

2016: 113 RBI, 122 R

2017: 102 RBI, 101 R

2018: 51 RBI, 79 R

Other MLB players with 100+ RBIs and 200+ hits in a single season

While Rafael Devers may be the most recent player to achieve the feat in the MLB, there are several big names in the history of the league who have also done it.

Mookie Betts is one of the active players to achieve the feat in 2016 while playing for the Red Sox. Betts finished the 2016 season with 214 hits and 113 RBIs, which added to his reputation as one of the best hitters in the league.

Derek Jeter is another big name who completed the feat in a single season. The New York Yankees captain did it in 1999, recording 219 hits and 102 RBIs while leading his team to the World Series title.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!