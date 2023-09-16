Which players have a 30+HR/30+SB season along with 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 16

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid publishes a new puzzle for fans to delight themselves in. In a relatively short period of time, the Immaculate Grid has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple pattern. Users must take into account the clues lined up along each axis to populate the squares with relevant answers. While team names are the most common clues given, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 16, the Grid asked users to name players who have hit 30 home runs, stolen 30 bases, and recorded at least 200 hits in a season. Let's take a look at some top names.

Which players have 30 home runs, 30 steals, and 200 hits in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid September 16

Known for playing for both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, speedy outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury was a force in his prime. In 2011, the 27-year-old Ellsbury launched 32 home runs and 105 RBIs. Moreover, he was able to swipe 39 bases and record 212 hits in a league-high 762 plate appearances.

"August 3, 2011. Jaocby Ellsbury. Smashes a 2-out, walk-off HR, in the bottom of the 9th inning, to give the Red Sox a (4-3) win" - Boston Sports Info

Vladimir Guerrero, the father of current Toronto Blue Jays slugger and 2023 HR Derby champ, also fits the bill. Known as one of the best players ever to appear for the now-defunct Montreal Expos, Guerrero's 206 hits in 2002 for the Expos led the league. Additionally, the Dominican outfielder also hit 39 home runs, 111 RBIs, and stole 40 bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has become a viable entry on today's list, and the 2023 season is not even over yet. The 2023 NL MVP-presumptive is hitting .337/.418/.586 with 37 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a league-best 66 steals. Additionally, the Atlanta Braves star's 201 hits this season also lead the NL.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. is the first player to 200 hits this season!" - MLB

2007 NL MVP Jimmy Rollins had every reason to win the honor. In his 2007 campaign with the Phillies, the shortstop hit .296/.344/.531 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs. As if those stats were not sufficient, Rollins also led the league in triples with 20, and recorded 212 hits in all 162 games for the Philadelphia Phillies that year.