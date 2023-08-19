Which players with 30+ HR/30+ SB in a season have also won Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid throws a curveball to the fans from time to time and August 19's puzzle was on similar lines as the daily internet game quizzed fans about the Gold Glove award winners with 30+ home runs and 30+ stolen base in a season.

The iconic Willie Mays was the most popular name among the players for today's puzzle as the former center fielder received an impressive amount of guesses.

Mays is only behind the legendary Babe Ruth in terms of All-Star appearances as he featured in 24 Mid-Summer classics during his illustrious MLB career.

The 12-time Gold Glove award winner won his first title in 1957. Incidentally, Mays had also registered 35 homers and 38 stolen bases in the same season, garnering him a mention in the elite list.

Barry Bonds: Another icon of the game, Barry Bonds covered all the bases for his side during an illustrious MLB career that lasted for more than two decades.

The 14-time All-Star was featured on today's list after he registered 30+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases in the same season while claiming the Gold Glove award for the first time in 1992.

Such was the tenacity of the eight-time Gold Glove award winner that he replicated the feat for consecutive years in 1996 and 1997 for the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 19: Other Gold Glove winners with 30+ HR/30+ SB in a season

Barry Larkin: The baseball Hall of Famer featured on this list thanks to his remarkable career with the Cincinnati Reds that nearly spanned nearly two decades.

The 1990 World Series champion won three Gold Glove awards during his career, winning the award in consecutive years. His second title came in 1995 when he also won the NL MVP and Silver Slugger Award.

However, it was his third and final Gold Glove award-winning season that earned him inclusion in today's list. Larkin registered 33 homers and 36 stolen bases in the 1996 season.

Mookie Betts: The seven-time All-Star might be dazzling for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the moment, but Mookie Betts made his name with the Boston Red Sox from 2014 to 2019.

During his penultimate season with the Red Sox, Betts registered 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases along with winning the Gold Glove award.