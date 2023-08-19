Which players with .300+ average in a season have recorded 30+ HR/30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 19

Aug. 19's MLB Immaculate Grid is a treat to all the baseball fans who enjoy electric on-field performances from the big-hitters. The daily puzzle game quizzed fans about the players to have recorded 30+ homer runs and 30+ stolen bases in the same season while maintaining a .300+ average.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, iconic slugger Barry Bonds was the most popular name among the players for today's interesting query.

One of the most prolific hitters to have ever played the game, Bonds holds the record for most home runs in MLB history. The 14-time All-Star also holds the record for most home runs in a single season when he registered 73 homers in 2001.

However, the 12-time Silver Slugger Award winner's first 30-30 season with a .300+ average came in the year 1990 while representing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since we are talking about some of the big hitters of the game, former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez also deserves a mention in today's illustrious list.

A-Rod enjoyed one of the most talked about careers in MLB history, be it for his on-field heroics or off-field controversies. The iconic baseball player's first 30-30 season while maintaining a .300+ average came with the Seattle Mariners in 1998.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 19: Other players with .300+ batting average and 30+ HR/30+ SB in a season

Mookie Betts: A modern-era phenomenon, Mookie Betts is one of the biggest names among the current crop of players. The two-time World Series champion currently does the bidding for the Los Angeles Dodgers after starting his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox in 2014.

Betts has been included on this list because of his performance in the 2018 season with the Red Sox, where he struck 32 homers and stole bases 30 times while maintaining a .346 batting average. The seven-time All-Star was named the AL MVP for his dazzling exploits.

José Canseco: Although a controversial figure in the MLB fraternity, there is no denying José Canseco's ability with a bat in hand.

The former Red Sox outfielder makes his way into the list after managing 42 homers and 40 stolen bases in the 1988 season, the only player to have achieved the feat to day. He did it while maintaining a .307 batting average in the division.