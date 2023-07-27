Which players with 40+ HRs in a season have also won Gold Glove? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

The MLB Immaculate Grid is quickly becoming one of the most popular platforms for fans to test their knowledge. Every day, the Baseball Reference-owned program drops a new Grid.

With nine squares to populate, the game demands apex recall from players. In order to succeed in the game, the provided hints must be used to determine the answers,

On July 27, the Immaculate Grid released another puzzle. Along both the x-axis and y-axis, there are two teams and a statistic. At each intersecting square, users are required to input an MLB player who has played for either of the teams or has fulfilled the statistical criteria of the numeric hint.

"Immaculate Grid 116. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Although the July 27 Immaculate Grid featured teams like the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres, today, we are focusing on the last and final hint; who has hit 40 or more home runs and also won a Gold Glove Award, given to the league's top performing fielders.

One of the names that sprang to the attention of users is that of Atlanta Braves icon Andruw Jones. Regarded as one of the best players ever to come out of Curacao, Jones hit .254/.337/.486 over his 17-year career. The winner of a record-ten Gold Gloves, Jones hit 51 and 41 home runs in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Although this Grid selection may have to include an asterisk, Barry Bonds did indeed win multiple Gold Gloves and had many 40+ home run seasons. In 2001, Bonds hit 73 home runs while playing for the San Francisco Giants. Although the number technically stands as the single-season home run record, Bonds' widely known PED use has discounted his record, as well as all but eliminated him from Hall of Fame contention.

One last selection that Grid users might want to consider is St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado won nine straight Gold Gloves between the Cards and the Colorado Rockies. Additionally, he has passed the 40-home run mark three times. His 42 and 41 home runs in 2015 and 2016 respectively led the NL in the category both times.

Immaculate Grid serves as a great way for fans to keep in touch with baseball past and present

The great thing about the Grid is that modern fans are just as able as old-timers to complete challenges. Each puzzle that is presented sees more baseball lore come to the forefront. If you're anything like me, you cannot wait until the next Grid drops to test our collective knowledge once more.