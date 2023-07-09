Which players have played for both Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 9 is set to ignite the passion of baseball enthusiasts once again. This beloved game continues to captivate fans with its unique challenges, and today's puzzle presents a fascinating twist.

The focus of today's puzzle lies on players who have had the honor of playing for both the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, this intricate puzzle demands participants to identify the intersecting players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To conquer this task, fans must rely on their extensive knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transfers. It's a test of memory and expertise as participants strive to fill in the nine gaps with the correct names.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres,

Mike Sweeney: Known for his power hitting, Sweeney played for the Royals from 1995 to 2007 before joining the Padres in 2008. His leadership and offensive prowess made him a beloved figure in both organizations.

Benito Santiago: A skilled catcher, Santiago played for the Royals in 1995 before moving to the Padres in 2001. He brought his strong defensive skills and potent bat to both teams, earning three Gold Glove Awards and an All-Star selection during his career.

Reggie Sanders: Sanders showcased his versatility by playing for the Royals in 2006 and then joining the Padres in 2007. With his blend of power and speed, he provided valuable contributions to both teams, leaving a lasting impact on their lineups.

Brian Bannister: Bannister started his career with the Royals in 2006 and later pitched for the Padres in 2011. Known for his intelligence and ability to keep hitters off balance, he proved to be a valuable asset to both pitching staff.

Scott Elarton: Elarton spent two seasons with the Royals from 2001 to 2002 and later joined the Padres in 2008. As a reliable starter, he showcased his durability and pitching prowess for both organizations.

Other players who have played for the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

Wally Joyner: Joyner's career took him from the Royals in 1991 to the Padres in 1996. A skilled first baseman, he brought his smooth swing and solid defense to both teams, earning two All-Star selections along the way.

Dave Martin: Martin played for the Royals in 1969 and then joined the Padres for the 1971 season. As a left-handed pitcher, he contributed to both teams' pitching rotations, displaying his crafty skills on the mound.

Andy Ashby: Ashby pitched for the Royals from 1991 to 1992 before finding success with the Padres from 1993 to 1999. Known for his deceptive delivery and solid repertoire, he became an integral part of both team's pitching staffs.

Jim Sundberg: Sundberg was a reliable catcher for the Royals from 1974 to 1983 and then joined the Padres in 1984. Renowned for his defensive prowess and leadership qualities, he made a lasting impact on both organizations.

Raul Mondesi: Mondesi played for the Royals from 2015 to 2016 before joining the Padres in 2017. A dynamic outfielder with a strong arm and power at the plate, he brought excitement to both teams with his electrifying play.

Poll : 0 votes