Which players have played for both Marlins and Red Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 04

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 4 puzzle is out. The first cross section in the grid contains the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, where the name of a player who has played for both teams needs to be guessed.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become very popular among baseball fans. Players are presented with a 3x3 grid with multiple team names or statistics in each row or column. Every player gets nine guesses to fill each cross section, and every day, a new grid is presented.

The first row and first column for today's grid contains the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins respectively. Here we take a look at the probable answers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the first players who made it big with both franchises is Mike Lowell. The third baseman won the World Series with the Marlins in 2003 before achieving the same feat with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 when he was traded to them at the end of 2005.

Lowell won all his 4 All Star apperances at both teams. He averaged .272 with the Marlins and bettered it with a .290 with Boston. He was adjudged the 2007 World Series MVP and has subsequently been inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Other players who have played for Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox

Like Lowell, former pitcher Josh Beckett achieved the feat of winning the World Series in 2003 and 2007. Interestingly if Lowell was the 2007 MVP, Beckett was chosen as the World Series MVP in 2003. Following his move to Boston in 2006, he became a 3x All-Star there.

Other players include infielders Hanley Ramirez, who had two spells in Boston either side of his time in Florida, and Kevin Millar, who was a World Series winner in 2004 after getting traded from the Marlins.

Poll : 0 votes