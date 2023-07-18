Which players have played for both Phillies and Marlins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 18 features the Philadelphia Phillies in the first column and the Miami Marlins in the third row. This means the daily trivia puzzle for today requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being J.T. Realmuto. Currently a catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, Realmuto had a stint with the Miami Marlins from 2014 to 2018.

He got drafted by the Marlins in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He went on to make his Major League debut in June 2014.

Despite making numbered appearances until 2015, he showcased his prowess as a catcher and batter, helping him make his first All-Star appearance in 2018. In the same year, he bagged his first Silver Slugger Award.

In February 2019, after being traded to the Phillies, Realmuto received his second All-Star and Silver Slugger. His performance in the 2019 season earned him his first Gold Glove. So far in his MLB career, he has bagged two Gold Gloves, three All-Star awards and three Silver Slugger Awards.

Realmuto then signed a five-year $115.5 million contract with the Phillies in 2021, making his contract the most lucrative and largest to have been offered to any catcher in the history of Major League Baseball.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins

Third baseman Placido Polanco #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies swings at a pitch during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on May 2, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 11-5. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Placido Polanco, Jorge Alfaro, Alex Arias, Darren Daulton, Wes Helms and Greg Dobbs.

Polanco secured the All-Star awards two times and also became the ALCS MVP in 2006. He has also bagged three Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger award. He was a part of the All-Star squad in 2011.

His career spanned over 16 years where he spent seven years with the Philadelphia Phillies and concluded his MLB career with a stint with the Miami Marlins.

Polanco also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers. He served as a second baseman, third baseman and shortstop during his career.

