Which players have played for both Phillies and Yankees in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

On July 18, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees:

#1 Stan Javier: A versatile outfielder, Stan Javier showcased his defensive prowess for both the Phillies and Yankees, earning a reputation for his speed on the bases and clutch hitting during his tenure with both teams.

#2 Alex Johnson: An accomplished outfielder, Alex Johnson left a mark on both clubs with his powerful bat and impressive range in the field, contributing to memorable moments in each team's history.

#3 Darrell Johnson: Serving as a catcher, Darrell Johnson brought his expertise behind the plate for both teams, leaving a lasting impact with his leadership and strategic acumen on the field.

#4 Deron Johnson: Known for his powerful hitting, Deron Johnson made significant contributions to both the Phillies and Yankees lineups, earning admiration from fans and teammates alike for his ability to deliver crucial runs in key moments.

#5 Jay Johnstone: A fan-favorite outfielder, Jay Johnstone's entertaining personality endeared him to both sets of supporters, while his solid bat and defensive skills made him a valuable asset to each team.

Other players who have played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

#6 Jeff Juden: As a hard-throwing pitcher, Jeff Juden showcased his talents, impressing with his fastball and contributing to the teams' pitching rotations during his time with each franchise.

#7 Jim Kaat: A veteran pitcher known for his durability, Jim Kaat brought a wealth of experience to both clubs, becoming a reliable presence on the mound and a mentor to younger players.

#8 Ian Kennedy: Demonstrating consistency and skill on the mound, Ian Kennedy made valuable contributions to both the Phillies and Yankees, earning accolades for his pitching prowess and helping anchor the teams' rotations.

#9 Red Kleinow: A versatile player capable of catching and playing outfield, Red Kleinow showcased his talent and left a legacy of adaptability and defensive excellence on both teams.

#10 Ted Kleinhans: A skilled pitcher, Ted Kleinhans made his mark with both the Phillies and Yankees, utilizing his pitching arsenal to keep hitters off balance and contribute to the success of each team.

