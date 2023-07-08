Which players have played for both Pirates and Athletics in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 8 has stirred up a wave of excitement among baseball enthusiasts.

The captivating game continues to challenge fans with its unique format, and the latest puzzle edition highlights players who have donned both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics jerseys.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the puzzle beckons participants to navigate the intersecting paths of these players. With nine opportunities to fill in each intersection, fans must tap into their vast knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transactions to identify the athletes who have represented both teams.

Solving the puzzle requires a keen understanding of the intricate player movements, trades, and signings that have shaped the trajectories of these two renowned franchises.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics in their careers:

#1 Jason Kendall: The catcher played for the Pirates from 1996 to 2004 before joining the Athletics from 2005 to 2007. Known for his durability and solid defensive skills, Kendall made multiple All-Star appearances during his career.

#2 Reggie Jackson: Jackson, a Hall of Famer and legendary outfielder, spent a brief period with the Pirates in 1976 before joining the Athletics. He achieved great success with the A's, winning three consecutive World Series championships from 1972 to 1974.

#3 Dave Giusti: Giusti pitched for the Pirates from 1962 to 1969 and then joined the Athletics in 1973. He played a crucial role in the Pirates' 1960 World Series victory and was an integral part of the A's bullpen during their championship-winning seasons in the early 1970s.

#4 Tony Pena: Pena, a talented catcher, played for the Pirates from 1980 to 1986 and later joined the Athletics in 1997. He was a five-time All-Star and won the Gold Glove Award four times during his career.

#5 Scott Sauerbeck: Sauerbeck was a left-handed relief pitcher who played for the Pirates from 1999 to 2003 before joining the Athletics in 2005. He provided solid bullpen support for both teams during his tenure.

Other players who have played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

#6 Mike Blowers: Blowers played for the Pirates in 1996 and then joined the Athletics for the 1998 season. He primarily played third base and contributed with his power-hitting.

#7 Bill Virdon: Virdon, an outfielder, played for the Pirates from 1956 to 1965 and then joined the Athletics in 1966. He was a key member of the Pirates' 1960 World Series-winning team.

#8 Matt Stairs: Stairs played for the Pirates from 1992 to 1993 and later joined the Athletics in 1996. He became known for his powerful left-handed swing and had a successful career as a pinch hitter.

#9 Terry Steinbach: Steinbach, a catcher, played for the Athletics from 1986 to 1996 before joining the Pirates in 1997. He was an All-Star selection three times and won a World Series championship with the A's in 1989.

#10 Bob Robertson: Robertson played for the Pirates from 1967 to 1972 and later joined the Athletics in 1975. He was a first baseman known for his power-hitting and played a part in the Pirates' 1971 World Series victory.

