Which players have played for both Pirates and Blue Jays in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 8 has ignited a wave of anticipation among baseball enthusiasts. This captivating game continues to challenge fans with its unique puzzles, and the latest edition focuses on players who have donned the jerseys of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, the puzzle demands participants carefully analyze and fill in each intersection correctly.

With nine opportunities to match players to their respective teams, fans must draw upon their deep knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transfers.

Successfully completing the grid requires a keen understanding of the intertwined paths that these athletes have taken.

Participants must recall instances of player trades, free-agent signings, and other transactions that have linked the Pirates and the Blue Jays throughout their respective histories.

Here is a list of players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays during their careers:

#1 Jay Bell: Bell played for the Pirates from 1986 to 1996 before joining the Blue Jays for the 1998 season. He was a key contributor to the Pirates' success in the early 1990s, earning an All-Star selection and a Gold Glove award.

#2 R.A. Dickey: Dickey pitched for the Blue Jays from 2013 to 2016 after spending the 2010 season with the Pirates. He had a memorable tenure with the Blue Jays, winning the Cy Young Award in 2012.

#3 Francisco Cordero: Cordero pitched for the Blue Jays in 2012 and briefly played for the Pirates in 2013. He was a veteran reliever known for his closing abilities throughout his career.

#4 J.A. Happ: Happ had two stints with the Blue Jays, first from 2012 to 2014 and then from 2016 to 2018. He also played for the Pirates in 2015. Happ provided solid pitching performances for both teams during his tenure.

#5 Scott Downs: Downs pitched for the Blue Jays from 2005 to 2010 and later joined the Pirates for the 2014 season. He was a reliable left-handed reliever known for his effectiveness out of the bullpen.

Other players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays

#6 Erik Kratz: Kratz played for the Pirates in 2010 and 2011 before joining the Blue Jays for the 2014 season. He served as a backup catcher for both teams, providing depth behind the plate.

#7 Rod Barajas: Barajas played for the Pirates in 2012 and later joined the Blue Jays for the 2013 season. He was a veteran catcher known for his defensive skills and power-hitting.

#8 Ramon Hernandez: Hernandez played for the Pirates in 1999 and 2000 and later joined the Blue Jays for the 2005 season. He was a respected catcher known for his solid offensive contributions.

#9 Matt Stairs: Stairs played for the Pirates from 2003 to 2006 and later joined the Blue Jays for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was a versatile player who provided power off the bench and played multiple positions.

#10 Dámaso Marte: Marte pitched for the Pirates from 2001 to 2005 and briefly played for the Blue Jays in 2001. He was a left-handed reliever known for his strong performances out of the bullpen.

