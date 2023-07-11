Which players have played for both Rays and Braves in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

Baseball enthusiasts and puzzle enthusiasts alike are gearing up for the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle set to ignite excitement for July 11.

This unique challenge takes an intriguing twist by focusing on players who have featured on both rosters of the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, participants will have nine chances to meticulously identify the intersecting players.

Conquering this task requires extensive knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and the players who have had the honor of wearing both the Rays and Braves jerseys.

As fans delve into this puzzle, they will embark on a journey through the intertwined worlds of two successful Major League Baseball franchises.

They will need to recall legendary figures who have made an impact on both teams, connecting the dots between past eras and present-day stars.

There have been a few players who have played for both Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves:

#1 Kelly Johnson: Johnson played for the Braves from 2005 to 2009 and then joined the Rays for the 2013 season.

#2 Greg Norton: Norton played for the Braves from 2005 to 2006 and later joined the Rays for the 2009 season.

#3 Edwin Jackson: Jackson played for the Rays in 2006 and 2008 before joining the Braves in 2010.

#4 Gary Sheffield: Sheffield played for the Braves from 2002 to 2003 and then joined the Rays for the 2004 season.

#5 Wes Helms: Helms played for the Braves from 1998 to 2002 and later joined the Rays for the 2006 season.

Other players who have played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves



#6 Chad Sobotka: Sobotka played for the Braves from 2018 to 2020 and joined the Rays for the 2022 season.

#7 David Hale: Hale played for the Braves from 2013 to 2014 and later joined the Rays for the 2018 season.

#8 Jace Peterson: Peterson played for the Braves from 2014 to 2016 and then joined the Rays for the 2019 season.

#9 Matt Joyce: Joyce played for the Rays from 2008 to 2014 and later joined the Braves for the 2015 season.

#10 Jim Parrish: Parrish played for the Braves from 1974 to 1975 and joined the Rays for the 1998 season.

