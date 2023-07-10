Which players have played for both Red Sox and Cubs in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle, released on July 10, features players who have played for the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

The Immaculate Grid has garnered significant acclaim among baseball enthusiasts. It presents participants with a 3x3 grid where team names or statistics are placed in each row or column.

Players are given nine chances to accurately complete each cross-section, and a new grid is introduced every day, providing a fresh challenge.

Many players have played for both of these teams over the years, one of them being Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer, a first baseman and free agent, has previously played for multiple teams in Major League Baseball, including the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

Hosmer was selected by the Royals as the third overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft and received a $6 million signing bonus. He progressed through the Minor League Baseball system before making his Major League debut in the 2011 season.

He had an impressive rookie year, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting with a .293 batting average and 19 home runs in 128 games. Hosmer went on to win Gold Glove Awards consecutively from 2013 to 2015, as well as in 2017, when he also received the Silver Slugger Award.

He was named the MVP of the 2016 MLB All-Star Game and was a member of the 2015 World Series champion Royals.

Following the 2017 season, Hosmer became a free agent and signed an eight-year contract with the Padres. However, during the 2022 season, he was traded by the Padres to the Red Sox. After the season, the Red Sox released him, and he subsequently signed with the Cubs.

Eric Hosmer is one of the most recent players to have played for both the Red Sox and the Cubs. Other correct responses include Chris Martin, Bob Howry, Sandy Martinez, Larry McLean, Wade Miley, Hack Miller and Josh Osich.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs

Another player who recently played for both teams is Chris Martin.

Martin is a pitcher currently playing for the Boston Red Sox. He has previously played for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB, as well as the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in NPB.

His journey temporarily halted after a shoulder injury, but he made a comeback and was signed by the Red Sox in 2011.

He has since played in the minors, been traded, and experienced success in the Japan Series before joining various MLB teams, including the Braves' 2021 World Series-winning team.

