Which players have played for both Red Sox and Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 10 is poised to ignite the excitement of baseball enthusiasts once again. This beloved game continues to captivate fans with its unique challenges, and today's puzzle introduces a fascinating twist by focusing on players who have donned both the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins jerseys.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format with nine chances, this puzzle demands participants to meticulously identify the intersecting players. Conquering this task requires a deep understanding of baseball history, team rosters, and players. By uniting two iconic franchises, the puzzle celebrates the shared experiences of players who have represented both the Red Sox and Twins throughout their careers.

David Ortiz: "Big Papi" is undoubtedly the most notable player on this list. Ortiz began his career with the Twins before becoming a beloved icon in Boston, leading the Red Sox to multiple World Series championships.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmie Foxx: Foxx, a legendary Hall of Famer, played for the Red Sox from 1936 to 1942. He later joined the Twins (then known as the Washington Senators) in 1944.

Rick Aguilera: Aguilera, a prominent relief pitcher, spent seven seasons with the Twins and was a crucial part of their 1991 World Series-winning team. He later played for the Red Sox in 1995 and 1996.

Jerry Remy: Remy played as a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 before joining the Twins for a brief stint in 1986.

Tom Brunansky: Brunansky played outfield for the Twins from 1982 to 1988 and was a key contributor to their 1987 World Series victory. He later played for the Red Sox from 1990 to 1992.

Other players who have played for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins

Division Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox - Game Three

Danny Darwin: Darwin, a pitcher known for his longevity, played for the Red Sox in 1993 and 1994. He then joined the Twins for the 1995 season.

Butch Hobson: Hobson played third base for the Red Sox from 1975 to 1980. He later played for the Twins in 1982 and 1983.

Joe Mauer: Mauer, a homegrown talent, spent his entire career with the Twins from 2004 to 2018. In his final season, he had a memorable farewell series against the Red Sox in Boston.

Jeff Reardon: Reardon, a successful closer, played for the Twins from 1987 to 1989 and was an integral part of their 1987 World Series-winning team. He joined the Red Sox from 1990 to 1992.

Orlando Cabrera: Cabrera, a skilled shortstop, played for the Red Sox in 2004 and was instrumental in their historic World Series triumph. He later played for the Twins in 2009.

Poll : 0 votes