Which players have played for both Reds and Braves in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball enthusiasts are set for another challenge with the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle on July 11.

This puzzle format combines the excitement of the game with the quest to identify players who have graced both the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves jerseys.

Presented in a 3x3 grid, participants must uncover the intersecting players in this brain teaser.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves

Greg McMichael: McMichael pitched for the Braves from 1993 to 1996 and then joined the Reds in 1997.

Eddie Perez: Perez played as a catcher for the Braves from 1995 to 2001 and later joined the Reds in 2005.

Javier Valentin: Valentin was a catcher who played for the Reds from 2004 to 2008 and then joined the Braves in 2009.

Darnell McDonald: McDonald played outfield for the Reds in 2009 and later joined the Braves in 2013.

Jeff Brantley: Brantley pitched for the Reds from 1994 to 1997 and then joined the Braves from 1998 to 1999.

Other players who have played for the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves

Ryan Dempster: Dempster pitched for the Reds from 1998 to 2002 and later joined the Braves in 2013.

Ken Dayley: Dayley pitched for the Braves from 1984 to 1987 and later played for the Reds in 1993.

Greg Cadaret: Cadaret pitched for the Reds in 1993 and then joined the Braves in 1995.

Nick Masset: Masset pitched for the Reds from 2008 to 2011 and later joined the Braves in 2015.

Kevin Mitchell: Mitchell played outfield for the Reds in 1994 and then joined the Braves in 1996.

