Which players have played for both Royals and Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

The Cincinnati Reds are in the front row, and the Kansas City Royals are in the front column of the MLB Immaculate Grid for July 20. Participants must identify players who have played for both sides to complete the trivia question for the day.

Mike Moustakas made his major league debut with the Royals in 2011 and was a member of both World Series teams, among many others who have played for both franchises. He signed up with the Reds in 2020, spending three seasons there. The Royals selected Moustakas in the first round (second overall) in the 2007 MLB draft.

The highest free agency contract in Reds history was signed by Moustakas on Dec. 5, 2019, when he committed to a four-year, $64 million agreement with the Cincinnati Reds. On July 10, 2022, Moustakas smacked his 200th career home run.

Other MLB players who have represented both Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals

Former MLB pitcher Jeff Austin played for the Kansas City Royals in the 2001–2002 season. In 2003, he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Only the second time in MLB history, Austin let up three straight home runs to start a game on May 28, 2003, in a contest against the Atlanta Braves, which ended up being his final outing in the big leagues.

Another player who has played for both the Reds and Royals is Paul Bako. In his 12-year MLB career, he played for 11 different teams, making him a quintessential journeyman.

Bako spent seven seasons in the National League, playing for six different teams, after making his MLB debut in 1998 with the Detroit Tigers in the American League. He played with the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies for a single season each before returning to the American League with the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

John Bale, a former left-handed pitcher in MLB, was born on May 22, 1974, is another player who turned up for the Reds and Royals. Bale joined the Cincinnati Reds as a free agent on May 8, 2003, and played 10 games for them.

After agreeing a two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, Bale said on Dec. 8, 2006, that he would be making a comeback to the MLB. All 26 of Bale's games for Kansas City in 2007 were relief appearances.

