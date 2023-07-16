Which players have played for both Tigers and Red Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 16 has players who played for the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers in the first row and second column respectively.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox:

Johnny Damon: Known for his iconic "Idiots" Red Sox team in 2004, Damon later joined the Tigers in 2010.

Victor Martinez: A consistent offensive force, Martinez played for the Red Sox from 2009 to 2010 before joining the Tigers, where he became a fan favorite with his clutch hitting and leadership.

Max Scherzer: After starting his career with the Tigers, Scherzer blossomed into a dominant pitcher, winning multiple Cy Young Awards. He later joined the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade, adding depth to their rotation.

J.D. Martinez: Martinez revitalized his career with the Tigers, showcasing his power-hitting abilities. He then moved to the Red Sox, winning the World Series championship in 2018.

David Price: Price spent the early years of his career with the Rays before being traded to the Tigers in 2014. He later joined the Red Sox, contributing to their championship run in 2018.

Other players who have played both the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

Jarrod Saltalamacchia: A solid defensive catcher, Saltalamacchia played for the Red Sox during their championship season in 2013 before joining the Tigers in 2016.

Doug Fister: Fister had a successful tenure with the Tigers, known for his command and pitching prowess. He later joined the Red Sox, adding depth to their rotation.

