Which Rangers pitchers have 3000+ career strikeouts? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11

MLB Immaculate Grid launched its 192nd grid on the internet. A new set of questions was challenged by the 3x3 grid to the fans. Among the 9 questions, one question required the fans to name the Rangers pitchers who have recorded 3000+ strikeouts in their career.

Crossing the 3000 strikeout milestone is not an easy record to achieve, as a matter of fact only 19 pitchers have been able to record 3000+ strikeouts in their careers. Pitchers often undergo Tommy John surgery which requires them to rest for a whole season or more, this setback often becomes the hurdle for the pitchers to cross 3000+ strikeouts in their careers.

However, the 19 players on this list boast 5 players from the Texas Rangers. Max Scherzer is the latest one to join the honorary 3000+ strikeouts club. He is also the first player after Nolan Ryan who retired in the 1993 season.

Nolan Ryan

During his time in the Major League Baseball, Nolan Ryan represented 4 clubs. He debuted with the New York Mets in 1966 but missed his 1967 season due to several factors including injuries and army service. At the age of 42, Ryan signed with the Texas Rangers and played 5 seasons with the club. He recorded a whopping 5714 strikeouts in his career, the most by any MLB player.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 11: Other Rangers pitchers who have 3000+ career strikeouts

As mentioned earlier, there are no active Rangers players who have recorded 3000+ career strikeouts apart from Max Scherzer. Moreover, the other 3 Rangers players who crossed this milestone were Bert Blyleven, Gaylord Perry and Fergie Jenkins who debuted in the years 1970, 1962, and 1965 respectively.