The MLB Immaculate Grid features the Texas Rangers on August 8. It also, as it often does, has a stat-based column. 20 or more wins as a pitcher happens to cross over with the Texas row, so players will need to know which pitchers did that in their franchise history.

This can be a challenging one, and one that appears to have a few trick answers. Here are the only pitchers to have won 20 games for the Rangers in their history.

Which Rangers pitchers have won 20+ games in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

There are not all that many pitchers in Rangers history to have recorded 20 wins in a season. These three aces are the top three pitchers in their history for single season wins:

Fergie Jenkins • 1974 25

Kevin Brown • 1992 21

Rick Helling • 1998 20

Jim Bibby and Aaron Sele came so close to joining this list, but only won 19 games each. Unfortunately, that means today's grid will be rather challenging to solve. One might be tempted to try Nolan Ryan in this square.

Only a few have won 20 games for the Rangers

The longtime ace pitched for the Rangers and he won 20 games in a season more than once. However, since he didn't do it with the team, he does not count. Putting his name in will not yield a successful entry.

That means that there are only three answers to this particular prompt, listed above. None of them have come in almost the last 25 years, so this one will be very tough for a lot of players.