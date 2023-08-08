Which Rangers players have also played for the Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features none other than the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. These two teams have had players suit up for each other, which is who the grid enthusiasts will need to name on August 8.

Fortunately, there are a lot of answers and a few very notable players have donned a Blue Jays and Rangers uniform. Here are some examples.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8: Which Rangers players have also played for the Blue Jays?

Marcus Semien is the easiest and most recent example. The middle infielder played for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, putting up an MVP caliber season. He parlayed that into a very nice contract with the Texas Rangers in 2022 and he has stayed there since. He even made the All-Star team for them this season.

That will be a very popular answer, which won't help your rarity score. Here are some other options:

JP Arencibia (2014 with TEX, 2010-2013 with TOR)

Anthony Bass (2015-2017 in TEX, 2020-2023 with TOR)

RA Dickey (2001- 2006 with Rangers, 2013 to 2016 with TOR)

Justin Smoak (2010 in TEX, 2015-2019 with Blue Jays)

Justin Smoak played for the Blue Jays and Rangers

Jose Canseco is another good answer to this section of the grid. The controversial star played with the Rangers in 1992, 1993 and 1994. In 1998, he joined Toronto, making him a qualified answere here.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. If there's a player who ever played even an inning of baseball for both teams, they will be listed there. It's a great resource to get your rarity score as low as possible.