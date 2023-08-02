Which Royals players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers are two of the sectors on MLB's Immaculate Grid for August 2. This means that grid completionists will have to find players who have suited up at least once for both outfits.

Fortunately, these are two long-standing franchises with a lot of crossover. There have been plenty of MLB stars to play for both the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Here's how you can fill out this square.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Royals players have also played for the Rangers?

Fortunately, there is a very simple answer to this prompt that became true this season. Aroldis Chapman signed with the Kansas City Royals in the offseason and played very well. He was then traded to the Texas Rangers, making him the perfect answer here.

However, he will be a pretty common answer. For other options, look at these stars:

Albert Abreu

Hanser Alberto

Jesse Chavez

Jake Diekman

Bucky Dent

Neftali Feliz

Jeff Francoeur

Greg Holland

Ian Kennedy

Mike Minor

Gaylord Perry

Carlos Pena

Will Smith

Carlos Beltran is another very good answer. He played for the Royals from 1998 to 2004 and suited up for the Rangers in 2016. The potential Hall of Famer is another answer that people might not think of immediately.

Carlos Beltran played for the Royals and Rangers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a database that will tell you every player who ever played for these two teams. This can boost your rarity score.