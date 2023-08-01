Arson Judge is trending on Twitter thanks once again to Jon Heyman. The MLB reporter and his typos have become commonplace surrounding big announcements, with Judge's misspelled name taking center stage.

Today, Jon Heyman rushed to tweet out that a trade was taking place between the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi went to the Padres, but Heyman spelled it Oasres.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Rich Hill and Ji Man Choi to the Padres

This harkened back to when he tweeted about Judge. He believed that the New York Yankees outfielder was signing with the San Francisco Giants and when he rushed to tweet the information and be first, he typed Arson Judge.

Arson Judge a comedy of errors for Jon Heyman

Arson Judge didn't live long on Jon Heyman's page. The MLB reporter deleted the tweet shortly after sending it out. This was partly because of his glaring spelling error, but it also wasn't true.

At no point did Judge have any sort of agreement with the Giants. He was never going to sign there and admitted later that he wanted to stay with the Yankees above all else.

Arson Judge was a Jon Heyman typo

Heyman was flat out wrong, though it's unclear where he got his information from. Even though Arson was only online for 10 minutes or so, everyone remembers it and they're bringing it back up in the wake of another Heyman spelling error.