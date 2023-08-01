Texas Rangers pitching depth chart: What could their starting rotation look like following Max Scherzer trade?

The Texas Rangers arguably have the deepest pitching rotation in baseball thanks to the Max Scherzer trade. They also added Jordan Montgomery to an already strong staff that has easily withstood the loss of Jacob deGrom. Scherzer isn't deGrom, but he will beef up their pitching.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Texas Rangers now face an interesting dilemma, and an enviable one at that, in. how to form their rotation going forward. They added two starters and didn't really get rid of any. Here's what their rotation could look like.

Texas Rangers pitching depth chart with Max Scherzer

Even though he's a former Cy Young, Max Scherzer will not slot in as the ace of this staff. Nathan Eovaldi has been excellent and far better than Scherzer, who is having a down year.

Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers

Here's what the rotation could be:

Nathan Eovaldi Jon Gray Max Scherzer Dane Dunning Jordan Montgomery

This is an exceptionally deep staff that will push Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez to the bullpen when Eovaldi returns healthy. In the meantime, one of them, presumably Heaney, will continue to start.

Either way, the Rangers have emphatically changed their roster over the MLB Trade Deadline. They added two of the best available starters after adding two of the best in the offseason.

Now, even without deGrom, their rotation is set up to be a force to reckon with in the postseason. Scherzer being held back until Game 3 is a tough pill for any playoff opponent to swallow.