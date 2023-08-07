When does Mike Trout come back? Expected recovery timetable and health status of LA Angels MVP

The Los Angeles' Angels playoff hopes are fading fast without Mike Trout. The superstar center fielder has been sidelined for a while with a wrist injury he suffered on a swing late in a game. The Angels bought at the deadline to boost their chances to win and keep Shohei Ohtani, but they're struggling without Trout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Trout was expected to be out between four and eight weeks. That was over the Fourth of July, and it appears that the latter timeframe was realistic. He's been ramping up baseball activies as he nears a return, but it will stoll have been about two months since he went on the shelf.

Los Angeles Angels need Mike Trout soon

Mike Trout is not returning now, but he is coming back very soon. After fracturing his wrist, it appears he's feeling good enough to swing and that indicates that he'll be back to try and save the Halos pretty soon.

Mike Trout is returning soon

At the time of the injury, manager Phil Nevin said:

“As soon as he feels good enough to swing and hit a ball, which I think is imminent, (a return) will be pretty quick after that. Once he can just get a feel for swinging a bat, it’s a pain tolerance thing. This is about the time, or the earliest that recovery starts to happen, and he’s right on top of that.”

He continued:

“It’s one thing to take a dry swing, it’s another to hit one off the end (of the bat) where it’s kind of rattling through your hands and the vibration gets you. I think it’s going to happen pretty soon. He feels confident that it will.”

That day appears to be coming sooner rather than later for the Angels.