Which Rangers players have had a 30+ SB season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 6 has asked fans to identify Texas Rangers players who have stolen 30+ bases in a single season.

To get a perfect score, fans must guess one of the seventeen Rangers players in MLB history who have accomplished this feat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is Elvis Andrus. The two-time All-Star stole over 30 bases five times while playing for the Rangers.

He started in the MLB with the Rangers in 2009 and stayed with them for 12 years. During that time, he had a batting average of .274 and an OPS of .702.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on September 6: Other Rangers players who have had 30+ SB in a single season

Ian Kinsler

Four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler also fits the bill. He has stolen over 30 bases twice in his time with the Rangers. He donned their jersey for eight years, maintaining an OPS of .804.

In 2009, he had a remarkable season when he both stole 30 bases and hit 30 homers. He won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

Alfonso Soriano

The four-time Silver Slugger is another valid answer for today's Immaculate Grid. Soriano has been a prolific base-stealer in his career, accomplishing over 30 steals five times. He stole over 40 bases three times, with two of those seasons happening while he played for the Yankees.

However, only once did he achieve this during his brief two-year stint with the Rangers. During those two years, his OPS stood at .814.

Julio Franco

Shortstop Julio Franco stole over 30 bases twice while playing for the Texas Rangers. In his five-year tenure with the Rangers, Franco had a batting average of .307 and an OPS of .822.

In 1991, the five-time Silver Slugger achieved his sole 200-hit season and secured the American League batting title.

Here are some other answers to today's Immaculate Grid:

Billy Sample

Cecil Espy

Bump Wills

Bobby Bonds

Lenny Randle

To find out more answers, fans can visit the Baseball Reference website.