Which Rangers players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid sees the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers cross over. That means that, in order to complete this section of the grid, trivia enthusiasts will need to know players who played for both teams.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is an excellent answer to that prompt. He was with the Rangers from 2020 to 2021 and then he spent the next two seasons with the Phillies. At the time of writing, it was only used by 4% of players, so it's a fairly rare answer that could end up being very good for your rarity score.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 10: Which Rangers players have also played for the Phillies?

Here are some other options you can use for the MLB Immaculate Grid today. These might be a little more rare:

Asdrubal Cabrera (PHI in 2018, TEX in 2019)

Jake Diekman (PHI from 2012-2015, TEX from then until 2018)

Adam Eaton (2007-2008 in PHI, 2006 with TEX)

Cliff Lee (2009-2014 with Philadelphia, 2010 in TEX)

Roy Oswalt (2010-2011 with PHI, 2012 in TEX)

Longtime ace Cole Hamels, who actually just retired, is another good answer. Hamels played with Philadelphia for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015. He was with the Rangers from 2015 to 2018.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have a full database that can help you find the rarest score with a player who played one game for both franchises that no one remembers.