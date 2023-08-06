Which Rays players have also played for the Tigers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 6 features a square for both the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays. These two teams have had a few players play for both, and it's up to trivia enthusiasts to find out who those players are today.

Fortunately, the Tigers and Rays have had plenty of crossover, despite the Rays being a relatively young franchise. Here's which players work for this section of the Immaculate Grid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6: Which Rays players have also played for the Tigers?

CJ Cron is a good, modern answer to this query. He's been on a lot of teams, most recently the Colorado Rockies prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Angels. Nevertheless, he played for the Tigers in 2020 and two years prior in 2018, he was on the Rays.

Here are the other players who qualify for this sector of MLB Immaculate Grid:

Joaquin Benoit (reliever who played with several teams, including these two)

Kyle Farnsworth (reliever who bounced around with several teams, including these two)

Matt Joyce (journeyman slugger, spent 2009-204 with Rays after beginning career in Detroit)

Isaac Paredes (currently on the Rays, began career with Tigers)

Drew Smyly (veteran pitcher who has played on many teams)

Johnny Damon is another good answer. The longtime Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals star played for Tampa in 2011 and in Detroit the year prior. These were brief stints, but it's more than enough to make him the perfect answer here.

Johnny Damon played for the Rays and Tigers

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, where the database can tell you the most random players to suit up for both squads. This will dramatically improve your rarity score and help you complete the full grid.