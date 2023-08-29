Which Red Sox players have 3000+ hits in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The Boston Red Sox are featured on the August 29 MLB Immaculate Grid. One of the blocks pairs them with the ‘3000+ career hits’ milestone.

Therefore, fans aiming for a perfect score will need to name one member of the prestigious 3000-hit club who has played for the Red Sox at some point.

"Immaculate Grid 149 #immaculategrid

This intersection can be quite challenging, as only five former Red Sox players have accomplished this feat. Fortunately, this article will walk you through those names to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29: Which Red Sox players have 3000+ hits in their career?

National Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is an excellent shout for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Boggs spent the majority of his illustrious career with the Red Sox, playing 11 seasons for the franchise during 1982 and 1992. The 12-time All-Star compiled a total of 3,010 hits by the time he retired in 1999.

Speaking of Hall of Famers, how can one not mention Carl Yastrzemski? The 18-time All-Star spent the entirety of his legendary career with the Red Sox. During those 22 seasons, Yastrzemski amassed 3,419 hits.

Adrián Beltré also qualifies for this intersection, despite spending only one year with the Boston Red Sox. The former third baseman registered 3,166 hits during his two-decade-long major league career.

Just like Beltré, former left fielder Rickey Henderson spent one solitary campaign with the Red Sox. However, the 10-time All-Star's 3,055 career hits make him a valid answer for this intersection.

1912 American League MVP Tris Speaker began his major league journey with the ersthwhile Boston Americans and continued to remain a cornerstone for the franchise following their rechristening to Red Sox. Speaker spent nine seasons with the franchise until 1915 and went on to compile 3,514 career hits.

