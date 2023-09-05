Which Red Sox players have also had a 40+ HR season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 5

The Boston Red Sox are one of the oldest and most storied franchises in the history of the MLB. The Sox may have gone through a disheartening 84-year stretch without a World Series title, but they have always put out competitive teams.

In the latest edition of the popular (and highly addictive) MLB Immaculate Grid, fans were asked to name former Red Sox players who have hit 40+ homers. There are a few obvious candidates that come to mind but the game rewards fans that are able to come up with rare and unfamiliar answers.

Overall, 11 different Boston players have hit 40 or more home runs in a season. David "Big Papi" Ortiz is one of the first names that comes to mind. The left-handed slugger was known for his power.

Over 14 seasons, he went on to amass 483 total home runs, including some clutch playoff hits to help break the dreaded 'Curse of the Bambino.' Ortiz recorded 40 or more homers in three different seasons.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 5: Other Red Sox players who had a 40+ HR season

MLB Immaculate Grid: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Indians

Carl Yastrzemski is another good answer for today's MLB Immaculate Grid. The lefty played his entire 23-year MLB career with the Red Sox and was a fan favorite in New England.

Between 1967 and 1970, he racked up 40+ home runs on three different occasions. Overall, he finished with 452 career homers and ranks third all-time in the franchise's history.

Manny Ramirez is the final player to have achieved the feat on three different occasions. He recorded 41, 43 and 45 home runs in 2001, 2004 and 2005, respectively.

Some of the old-school fans could have gone with Jimmie Fox. The righty was the first player in franchise history to break 40, recording 41 in 1936. He followed that up with 50 in 1938.

For a really rare answer, Dick Stuart would have been a great pick. He recorded 42 in 1963.

Rico Petrocelli, Jim Rice, Tony Armas Mo Vaughn and J.D. Martinez round out the list.