Which Red Sox players have also played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

Each day, the MLB Immaculate Grid publishes a challenge for baseball fans young and old. Administered by Baseball Reference, the puzzle has quickly become a favorite.

Users are presented with a 3x3 grid with clues acattered across both the y-axis and y-axis. At the intersecting square, users must enter the name of a player who has appeared for both teams at some point in their career. Sometimes, the team criteria is replaced with a career achievement or milestone.

On Aug. 3, among other puzzles, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have suited up for both the Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants at some point in their career. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the eligible names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 123. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for both Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants | MLB Immaculate Grid August 3

A longtime infielder, Venezuelan Marco Scutaro came to the San Francisco Giants at exactly the right time. Acquired by the team at the 2012 trade deadline, he was an instrumental part of the team's World Series win that year, and even delivered the series-clinching RBI in Game 4 to complete the sweep, leading to a three-year, $20 million extension.

Scutario played for the Red Sox in 2010 and 2011, hitting 18 home runs and 110 RBIs over the course of 1,027 at-bats.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Watch Scutaro lead the pic.twitter.com/yaFYph4pZz Marco Scutaro delivered time and time again during the 2012 @SFGiants' World Series run!Watch Scutaro lead the #SFGiants to victory in Game 4 of the 2012 Fall Classic at 2pm ET/11am PT on MLB Network

"Marco Scutaro delivered time and time again during the 2012 @SFGiants World Series run! Watch Scutaro lead the @SF Giants to victory in Game 4 of the 2012 Fall Classic at 2pm ET/11am PT on MLB Network" - MLB Network

Current San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin also played for both teams. Melvin, a third round 1979 pick of the Orioles, joined the Giants in 1986, his sophomore season. Melvin's best year in terms of power came in 1987, when he hit 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, however, the catcher only managed to hit .199. He joined the Red Sox in 1993 before retiring a year later.

2013 Giants first-rounder Christian Arroyo is another big answer for today's Immaculate Grid. In 34 games in 2017, his rookie season, Arroyo hit just .192/.244/.304. After stints in Tampa Bay and Cleveland, Arroyo was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2020, where he remained a part-time member. A .241 hitter, fans are just waiting for Arroyo's bat to come alive.

"It's a great night to be Christian Arroyo!" - Red Sox

Older fans will remember outfielder Ellis Burks. Burks made his debut for the Red Sox in 1987. Three seasons later, the Virginia native hit 21 home runs, 89 RBIs and stole nine bases to be named a Silver Slugger, as well as a Gold Glover.

A two-time All-Star in Boston, Burks played 42 games for the 1998 Giants alongside Barry Bonds after being traded to the team by the Colorado Rockies earlier that season.