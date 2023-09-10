Which Red Sox players have also played for the Guardians? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Sept. 10 challenges users to identify players who have represented both the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

A total of 270 players have played for both teams and are valid answers to today's Immaculate Grid.

The most popular answer is Manny Ramirez, who debuted in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians in 1993. The 12-time All-Star played a pivotal role in leading the Guardians to the American League pennant in 1999.

However, it was with the Red Sox that Manny Ramirez achieved iconic status. After joining in 2001, he maintained an OPS of .999 throughout his time in Boston.

He guided the Red Sox to two World Series wins. One of them was the historic 2004 World Series win that ended an 86-year title drought for the franchise.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 10: Other Guardians and Red Sox players

Ellis Burks

Burks started in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox in 1987 and earned an All-Star selection as well as a Gold Glove in 1990. He maintained a respectable batting average of .280 during his seven-year tenure with the team.

Burks improved drastically after joining the Cleveland Guardians in 1993, winning his second Silver Slugger and All-Star selection in 1996. In 520 games, Burks boasted an OPS of .957 and an improved batting average of .306.

Grady Sizemore

Sizemore also fits the bill. He made his debut donning a Cleveland Guardians uniform in 2004.

Known for his exceptional athleticism, the three-time All-Star was quick to become a fan favorite. Despite constant health issues, Sizemore won two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger.

In 2009, Grady Sizemore had a brief stint with the Boston Red Sox. He managed a batting average of .216.

Bartolo Colon

The much-beloved Bartolo Colon joined the Cleveland Guardians in 1997, and in 162 games, he had an ERA of 3.92. In his storied 21-year career, the "Big Sexy" lent his arm to 11 different franchises.

He won the Cy Young Award while playing for the Los Angeles Angeles in 2005.

The four-time All-Star left the Angels three years later and joined the Boston Red Sox. He maintained a win-loss percentage of .667.

Some other answers to today's Immaculate Grid are:

Corey Kluber

Wes Ferrell

Ken Keltner

Vic Wertz

Ed Morgan

Tony Horton