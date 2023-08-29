Which Red Sox players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The MLB Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes when entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate score every day.

The 149th puzzle was released on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and one grid requires fans to guess which Boston Red Sox player has also donned the jersey of the Miami Marlins.

Interestingly, there have been 79 players who have played for both the Red Sox and the Marlins. One player who ticks both categories for today's answer is Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi played three seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2012-2014. He featured in 63 games for Miami and had a 13-27 record with a 4.10 ERA.

The pitcher signed for the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and helped the team win the World Series later that year. During his five-year stint in Boston, Eovaldi played 96 games and had a 26-18 record with a 4.05 ERA.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 29: Other Red Sox players who have also played for the Marlins

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for August 29

Mike Aviles

Aviles played two years with the Boston Red Sox from 2011-2012. He featured in 178 games and hit 15 home runs during his time with the Red Sox.

In 2017, Aviles joined the Miami Marlins on a one-year deal. He played 37 games for the franchise before calling retiring from baseball.

Alejandro De Aza

De Aza had a brief stint with the Red Sox in 2015. He played 60 games for the Boston-based team and blasted four homers.

The baseman also played for the Florida Marlins (now known as Miami Marlins) from 2007-2009. De Aza featured in 67 games for the Marlins but failed to smash a single home run with Miami.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.