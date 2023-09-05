Which Red Sox players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The MLB Immaculate Grid today features the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. There may not be a lot of instantly recognizable players to have played for both, but over their histories, 187 players have done that. It's your job to name one.

Kyle Schwarber comes to mind instantly. The veteran slugger just hit his 40th home run of the year and was integral to the Phillies' run to the World Series last year. Before that, in 2021, the hitter was with the Red Sox. At the time of writing, 18% of people had used Schwarber's name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5: Which Red Sox players have also played for the Phillies?

Here are some other players who suited up for both the Red Sox and Phillies:

Clay Buchholz (2007-2016 with BOS, 2017 with PHI)

Marlon Byrd (2012 with BOS, 2002-2014 with PHI)

Pedro Martinez (1998-2004 with BOS, 2009 with PHI)

Yairo Munoz (2020-2021 with BOS, 2022 with PHI)

Nick Pivetta (2020-2023 with BOS, 2017-2020 with PHI)

Curt Schilling (2004-2007 with BOS, 1992-2000 with PHI)

Craig Kimbrel (2016-2018 with BOS, 2023 with PHI)

Longtime closer Jonathan Papelbon also played for these two iconic franchises. From 2005-2011, the pitcher was with the Red Sox. In 2012, he joined the Phillies, where he would stay until 2015.

Jonathan Papelbon played for the Red Sox and Phillies

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. They have the full database of all 187 players who have played for both franchises, which can help lower your rarity score by a wide margin.